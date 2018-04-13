Ken Tells Momentum Candidate: Waitrose Shoppers Aren’t Scum

Ken Livingstone has sprung to the defence of Waitrose shoppers this morning after Guido revealed a Momentum-backed Labour parliamentary candidate branded the supermarket’s customers “scum”. Speaking to Julia Hartley-Brewer on talkRADIO Red Ken was asked if he approved of Jane Aitchison, who also called Prince Charles “benefit scrounging scum”, labelled the Royal Family “lazy scroungers”, and said 115,000 McDonald’s employees in Britain have “sh*t jobs” selling “sh*t food”. He replied:

“No… if I bump into her while I’m shopping I’ll tell her she was wrong to say that… The justification for Waitrose is the quality of their food is much better than other supermarkets, you’re much less likely if you buy chicken in Waitrose to find it has bacteria all over it… I avoid Tesco because the owner of Tesco helped fund the campaign to abolish the GLC.”

Not exactly surprising Waitrose is the London hard-left’s supermarket of choice. When Ken says you’ve gone too far…

April 13, 2018 at 11:00 am



Quote of the Day

Michael Dugher on how Corbyn would have responded to Hitler:

“Suspect Jeremy in 1939 would have argued that the League of Nations needed more time to investigate “alleged” German aggression in Poland and called for the violence “on all sides” to cease.”

