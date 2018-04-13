Ken Loach: ‘Why Aren’t the Board of Deputies Protesting Outside Tory HQ? We Know Why’

Ken Loach was condemned by Owen Jones for his call to deselect Labour MPs who protested against anti-Semitism earlier this week. Is he sorry? LBC have audio of him speaking in Canterbury yesterday in which he doubles down and asks:

“Why aren’t the Board of Deputies demonstrating outside of Tory Party Headquarters? We know why. The Chairman of the Board of Deputies, as I understand it, I may be wrong, but was among the first to send a congratulations to Trump and this is not a Labour organisation. This is an organisation that is I read, largely hostile to Labour. Now why aren’t they demonstrating against the other parties?”

Loach went on to warn that media anti-Semitism stories would only become more frequent as:

“it will get worse because if the Labour Party gets into power and if they stick with the manifesto and do go further you have the full range of international capital against us”

Is Corbyn going to do anything about his official election broadcast producer spouting this stuff around the country? Will he still be hired to do Labour PPBs? What is it with Labour Kens?