Diane Car Crash: WW2 Only Time We’d Back Military Action

Asked four times by Nick Robinson in what circumstances Labour would back military action, the only example Diane Abbott could come up with was the Second World War. Asked what Labour would do if Russia vetoed their proposal for a UN investigation, she had no answer other than to say “we would press on”. Asked what Labour’s policy on Syria was in place of military action, she summed it up as: “we can’t afford to give up hope”. It also took her three answers to concede that Russia is a greater threat to peace than the US. Textbook slow motion car crash…