Corbyn: “You’d Better Make F*cking Sure I Don’t Get Elected”

Jon Lansman reveals what Jeremy Corbyn said when he first learned he was on the ballot for the Labour leadership:
“You’d better make f*cking sure I don’t get elected”
Unusually sound for Jezza…
Michael Dugher on how Corbyn would have responded to Hitler:
“Suspect Jeremy in 1939 would have argued that the League of Nations needed more time to investigate “alleged” German aggression in Poland and called for the violence “on all sides” to cease.”