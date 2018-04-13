Business Confidence Returns to Positive

An Institute of Directors poll of 700 company directors has found that business confidence has returned to positive for the first time since Article 50 was triggered. The IoD say the transition deal “has brought some much needed reassurance” and that Brexit is no longer even in the top three concerns of business leaders. IoD senior economist Tej Parikh said:

“It seems likely meaningful progress in Brexit negotiations since December has brought some much needed reassurance.”

Expect the remain press to lap this one up…

April 13, 2018 at 10:06 am



Quote of the Day

Keir Starmer says…

“Article 50 was triggered a year ago. I don’t think there is any realistic prospect of it being revoked. Therefore we will be leaving the EU in March 2019.”

