Today:

Labour pledge to fund free bus travel for under 25s in England, at a cost of £1.4 billion.

The Tories say the policy is too expensive, will cost far more than Labour say and means “working people paying the price”.

October:

Welsh Tories pledge to fund free bus travel for under 25s in Wales, at a cost of £25 million.

Welsh Labour say the policy is too expensive, will cost far more than the Tories say and dub it “fantasy economics”.

The wheels on the free bus pass policy go round and round…