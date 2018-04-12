Owen Jones Tries to Get Andrew Neil Sacked From BBC

Owen Jones has written a long whinge about Andrew Neil calling for him to be “freed” from the BBC. The last person to demand Brillo’s sacking was Andrew Adonis, which tells you everything you need to know about the state of Owen at the moment. His article has also been endorsed by Kremlin useful idiot Chris Williamson, who was never really one for press freedom. 

Brillo is objectively Britain’s best political interviewer – and he dishes it out equally to Brexiters, Remainers, Tories and Labour spokesmen. The only people with a reason to want him out are those seeking to swerve accountability, something which caught up with Owen in the video above. Naturally we have never heard any complaints from Owen about the likes of James O’Brien presenting the Beeb’s political programmes. A taste of Corbyn’s Britain, where his commissars choose which journalists get to interview Labour politicians on the BBC. Chilling…

UPDATE: It seems like only yesterday that Momentum were lionising Brillo…

April 12, 2018



