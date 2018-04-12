Morning Star Suggests Douma Attack Was Set-Up

The sickos who write Corbyn’s favourite paper have plumbed new depths by suggesting the Douma chemical attack was a set-up. The paper’s editorial calls Assad the “legitimate” ruler of Syria and suggests the children in the harrowing images from the scene were not really gassed. Remember they previously backed the slaughter in Aleppo.

“Today, the pretext for escalating Britain’s military involvement in Syria is that the Assad regime — the internationally recognised, legitimate and elected government in Damascus — is guilty of a poison gas attack on the citizens of Douma. Film of the aftermath, broadcast across the world in recent days, shows a troupe of very camera-conscious young men washing down the victims, all of whom are children, most of them looking more bewildered than wounded or incapacitated, and without a distressed parent or relative in sight.”

This is the paper Corbyn chooses to have delivered to his office. Does he agree?

