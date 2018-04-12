Morning Star Suggests Douma Attack Was Set-Up

The sickos who write Corbyn’s favourite paper have plumbed new depths by suggesting the Douma chemical attack was a set-up. The paper’s editorial calls Assad the “legitimate” ruler of Syria and suggests the children in the harrowing images from the scene were not really gassed. Remember they previously backed the slaughter in Aleppo.

“Today, the pretext for escalating Britain’s military involvement in Syria is that the Assad regime — the internationally recognised, legitimate and elected government in Damascus — is guilty of a poison gas attack on the citizens of Douma. Film of the aftermath, broadcast across the world in recent days, shows a troupe of very camera-conscious young men washing down the victims, all of whom are children, most of them looking more bewildered than wounded or incapacitated, and without a distressed parent or relative in sight.”

This is the paper Corbyn chooses to have delivered to his office. Does he agree?

Tags: , ,
People:
April 12, 2018 at 10:36 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Max Mosley tells the Guardian it is

“perfectly legitimate to offer immigrants financial inducements to go home”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Long 24 Hours For Evolve Politics Long 24 Hours For Evolve Politics
When is a Blue Peter Presenter Not a Blue Peter Presenter? When is a Blue Peter Presenter Not a Blue Peter Presenter?
Guardian App Harvests Your and Your Friends’ Facebook Data Guardian App Harvests Your and Your Friends’ Facebook Data
Sunday Shows Highlights Sunday Shows Highlights
Observer’s Whistleblower Personally Offered to Harvest Data For Vote Leave Observer’s Whistleblower Personally Offered to Harvest Data For Vote Leave
Mogg and 13 Other MPs Write to May Declaring Transition Deal “Completely Unacceptable” Mogg and 13 Other MPs Write to May Declaring Transition Deal “Completely Unacceptable”
Corbynistas Hold Boozy Victory Party as Moderates Vacate HQ Corbynistas Hold Boozy Victory Party as Moderates Vacate HQ
Gloria De Piero’s Office Manager Still In Job Despite Defecting to Tories Gloria De Piero’s Office Manager Still In Job Despite Defecting to Tories
Fake LibDem Newspaper Lies to Richmond and Twickenham Voters Fake LibDem Newspaper Lies to Richmond and Twickenham Voters
Inside the Freer Launch Inside the Freer Launch
Labour Head of Broadcast Now Working For BBC News Labour Head of Broadcast Now Working For BBC News
Owen Jones’ Viral Fake News Owen Jones’ Viral Fake News
Dodgy Tweets of RT Man on Question Time Dodgy Tweets of RT Man on Question Time
Times Kills Off Russian Spy in Front Page Shocker Times Kills Off Russian Spy in Front Page Shocker
Williamson Takes Murdoch Shilling Williamson Takes Murdoch Shilling
Owen vs Feminists Owen vs Feminists
Guardian Saudi Before and After Guardian Saudi Before and After
Paul Mason Goes Full Glenn Beck Paul Mason Goes Full Glenn Beck
No Hummus Shortage at UCL Occupation No Hummus Shortage at UCL Occupation
Times’s Up for Chorley Times’s Up for Chorley