Momentum’s Wannabe MP on Waitrose “Scum”, “Sh*t Jobs”, Marxist “Class Fighters” and Royal “Scroungers”

Recess seems like as good a time as any for Guido to introduce you to some of Labour’s newly selected Corbynista parliamentary candidates. Meet Momentum-backed Jane Aitchison, who has been selected to fight Pudsey, where Tory MP Stuart Andrew has a majority of 331. The Yorkshire Post have already reported that Aitchison deleted a tweet in which she called Prince Charles “benefit scrounging scum”. Not yet deleted from her Twitter feed are posts calling Waitrose shoppers “scum“, a Labour donor “scum” (sensing a theme here), labelling the Royal Family “lazy scroungers”, enjoying a Russian TV programme calling the Royals Nazis, praising Marxists as “the best class fighters” and saying 115,000 McDonald’s employees in Britain have “sh*t jobs” selling “sh*t food”.

She seems nice. Like a poundshop Pudsey Pidcock…