Momentum’s Wannabe MP on Waitrose “Scum”, “Sh*t Jobs”, Marxist “Class Fighters” and Royal “Scroungers”

Recess seems like as good a time as any for Guido to introduce you to some of Labour’s newly selected Corbynista parliamentary candidates. Meet Momentum-backed Jane Aitchison, who has been selected to fight Pudsey, where Tory MP Stuart Andrew has a majority of 331. The Yorkshire Post have already reported that Aitchison deleted a tweet in which she called Prince Charles “benefit scrounging scum”. Not yet deleted from her Twitter feed are posts calling Waitrose shoppers “scum“, a Labour donor “scum” (sensing a theme here), labelling the Royal Family “lazy scroungers”, enjoying a Russian TV programme calling the Royals Nazis, praising Marxists as “the best class fighters” and saying 115,000 McDonald’s employees in Britain have “sh*t jobs” selling “sh*t food”.

She seems nice. Like a poundshop Pudsey Pidcock…

Tags: , ,
People:
April 12, 2018 at 12:23 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

President Trump u-turns:

“Never said when an attack on Syria would take place. Could be very soon or not so soon at all!”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Ofcom Boss Sacked For Opposing Brexit Wins Huge Pay-Off Ofcom Boss Sacked For Opposing Brexit Wins Huge Pay-Off
Ken Loach: Deselect 30 MPs Who Attended Anti-Semitism Protest Ken Loach: Deselect 30 MPs Who Attended Anti-Semitism Protest
Barwell’s Croydon Cronies Barwell’s Croydon Cronies
Piers Corbyn Tweets Infowars Video and Claims Syria Gas Attack Was “Fake” Piers Corbyn Tweets Infowars Video and Claims Syria Gas Attack Was “Fake”
LibDem Candidates Pledge: ‘I Do Not Want to Be A Councillor’ LibDem Candidates Pledge: ‘I Do Not Want to Be A Councillor’
Israeli Labor Party Suspends Relations With Corbyn’s Labour Israeli Labor Party Suspends Relations With Corbyn’s Labour
Long 24 Hours For Evolve Politics Long 24 Hours For Evolve Politics
Museum of Brexit Launched to Celebrate Eurosceptic History Museum of Brexit Launched to Celebrate Eurosceptic History
WATCH: Godders Whips Out His Sword And Warns: “You’ll Get This” WATCH: Godders Whips Out His Sword And Warns: “You’ll Get This”
Nick Griffin Endorses Corbyn Nick Griffin Endorses Corbyn
When is a Blue Peter Presenter Not a Blue Peter Presenter? When is a Blue Peter Presenter Not a Blue Peter Presenter?
Gardiner Caught Blatantly Lying Gardiner Caught Blatantly Lying
Corbyn Tells Maureen Lipman to “Reflect” Corbyn Tells Maureen Lipman to “Reflect”
Innovative LibDem Bar Chart Innovative LibDem Bar Chart
Corbyn Refuses to Blame Assad for Chemical Attack Corbyn Refuses to Blame Assad for Chemical Attack
Britain Still Backs Brexit 52% to 48% Britain Still Backs Brexit 52% to 48%
Maureen Lipman: Corbyn Made Me a Tory Maureen Lipman: Corbyn Made Me a Tory
Kremlin’s Corbynista Useful Idiots Kremlin’s Corbynista Useful Idiots
“We Haven’t Seen A Police While I’ve Been Here” “We Haven’t Seen A Police While I’ve Been Here”
Corbynista Fury as BBC Shows Jezza With Russian Doll Corbynista Fury as BBC Shows Jezza With Russian Doll