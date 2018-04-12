Goldman Sachs CEO: I Was “Wrong” On Brexit

Goldman Sachs chief executive Lloyd Blankfein has admitted he was wrong on Brexit. The arch-Remainer said at a Politico event earlier today:

“I am wrong because I would have thought there would have been a worse outcome by now… We are building a big building [in London] for more than £1 billion… I thought there would have been a more dramatic effect by now. As of now the effect hasn’t been dramatic, but you couldn’t tell from the way our building is going up – but three years from now – decisions are being made today that might result in less economic activity so there may be a lag – but at this point it hasn’t been as dramatic a fall off…  the UK should remain and be encouraged to remain not the exclusive financial centre but a dominant financial centre for Europe.”

The Goldman chief previously proposed a second referendum and infamously tweeted: “Just left Frankfurt. Great meetings, great weather, really enjoyed it. Good, because I’ll be spending a lot more time there. #Brexit”. Now he says London will remain the dominant financial centre…

Quote of the Day

Keir Starmer says…

“Article 50 was triggered a year ago. I don’t think there is any realistic prospect of it being revoked. Therefore we will be leaving the EU in March 2019.”

