Chris Williamson Erased from Corbyn’s Derby Visit

Jeremy Corbyn was in Derby today to launch Labour’s under-25’s free bus travel policy. The launch was held at Littleover Community School, which is in top Corbynista Chris Williamson’s constituency. For Williamson this is like a visit from the messiah, he should have been all over it like a rash…

So why is he curiously absent from Labour’s coverage of the event? Shadow Transport Secretary Andy McDonald is in shot in the pictures and mentioned in tweets posted by East Midlands Labour – but there’s no sign of Chris anywhere on any of Labour’s social media channels. He’s not even in Jezza’s extensive Instagram story. Nor is he in the Labour press release which advertised the event, which does mention McDonald. He hasn’t even promoted the event on his usually very active Twitter account. Labour sources confirmed Williamson was indeed at the launch, but he’s not in any of the official pictures…

An almost Stalinist erasure of a non-desirable…

April 12, 2018 at 3:06 pm



Quote of the Day

James Dean Bradfield from the Manic Street Preachers on Jeremy Corbyn:

“I don’t think he understands what makes the working classes tick outside of London… We’ve operated at our optimum as people when jobs give us meaning, and in the post-industrial hinterlands, he doesn’t understand that. I remember somebody at a meeting down in south Wales, an old guy, ex-miner, wanted his son to have a proper, real, blue-collar job, and he was saying: ‘What do you expect us to do, Mr Corbyn, make f*cking love spoons out of hemp?’ I don’t think Jezza gets it, I don’t think he connects with people on that level, which is part of the reason we’re having political problems in Wales.”

