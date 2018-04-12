Chris Williamson Erased from Corbyn’s Derby Visit

Our free bus travel policy for under-25s has gone down well in Derby. pic.twitter.com/hA8mnnKnmW — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) 12 April 2018

Jeremy Corbyn was in Derby today to launch Labour’s under-25’s free bus travel policy. The launch was held at Littleover Community School, which is in top Corbynista Chris Williamson’s constituency. For Williamson this is like a visit from the messiah, he should have been all over it like a rash…

So why is he curiously absent from Labour’s coverage of the event? Shadow Transport Secretary Andy McDonald is in shot in the pictures and mentioned in tweets posted by East Midlands Labour – but there’s no sign of Chris anywhere on any of Labour’s social media channels. He’s not even in Jezza’s extensive Instagram story. Nor is he in the Labour press release which advertised the event, which does mention McDonald. He hasn’t even promoted the event on his usually very active Twitter account. Labour sources confirmed Williamson was indeed at the launch, but he’s not in any of the official pictures…



.@jeremycorbyn and @AndyMcDonaldMP meeting sixth formers at Littleover Community School pic.twitter.com/BJKEzHuswm — East Midlands Labour (@EastMidsLabour) 12 April 2018

Wonderful to welcome @jeremycorbyn and @AndyMcDonaldMP to Littleover to launch Free Bus Travel for under 25s! pic.twitter.com/517oJOCVgh — East Midlands Labour (@EastMidsLabour) 12 April 2018

An almost Stalinist erasure of a non-desirable…