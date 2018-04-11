Ken Loach: Deselect 30 MPs Who Attended Anti-Semitism Protest

The Mail has caught Ken Loach, producer of Labour election broadcasts, telling a CLP meeting in Kingswood that MPs who protested against anti-Semitism should be deselected. Guido has the full quotes – Loach says the 30 MPs who attended the rally at Parliament Square “are the ones we need to kick out”:

“You can tell if they (Labour MPs) have supported Jeremy from the beginning, that’s a good sign. If they’ve been going to the demonstration against him outside Westminster, that’s a bad sign, so those are the ones we need to kick out. You cannot work with people who have come to undermine the biggest challenge we’ve had – we’ve never had a leader like Corbyn before in the whole history of the Labour Party… and that’s why the dirty tricks are going to come out.”

Loach went on to claim that anti-Semitism among Labour voters had decreased since Corbyn became leader, “dropping from 22% to 14%”. And he told Labour members to watch the controversial Al-Jazeera series The Lobby“, which exploited the Holocaust and defended Jackie Walker as a victim of an Israeli government backed conspiracy. Loach said:

“It explains the role of the Israeli government in infiltrating and undermining the Labour left.”

The local Labour candidate Nicola Bowden-Jones seemed to enjoy the event:

Not sure how the Leader’s Office can reconcile their claims to be taking anti-Semitism seriously with Loach continuing to make their PPBs. Not to mention standing a parliamentary candidate who endorses his conspiratorial nonsense. “Pockets…”

UPDATE: Ken condemned by Owen Jones:

Tags: , ,
People: /
April 11, 2018 at 10:32 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Sajid Javid on Labour’s weak Syria statement:

“This Labour press release could have been written by the Kremlin. No mention at all of Russian and Iranian complicity. Wonder why? How did a once great political party come to this?”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Ofcom Boss Sacked For Opposing Brexit Wins Huge Pay-Off Ofcom Boss Sacked For Opposing Brexit Wins Huge Pay-Off
Ken Loach: Deselect 30 MPs Who Attended Anti-Semitism Protest Ken Loach: Deselect 30 MPs Who Attended Anti-Semitism Protest
Barwell’s Croydon Cronies Barwell’s Croydon Cronies
Piers Corbyn Tweets Infowars Video and Claims Syria Gas Attack Was “Fake” Piers Corbyn Tweets Infowars Video and Claims Syria Gas Attack Was “Fake”
LibDem Candidates Pledge: ‘I Do Not Want to Be A Councillor’ LibDem Candidates Pledge: ‘I Do Not Want to Be A Councillor’
Israeli Labor Party Suspends Relations With Corbyn’s Labour Israeli Labor Party Suspends Relations With Corbyn’s Labour
Long 24 Hours For Evolve Politics Long 24 Hours For Evolve Politics
Museum of Brexit Launched to Celebrate Eurosceptic History Museum of Brexit Launched to Celebrate Eurosceptic History
WATCH: Godders Whips Out His Sword And Warns: “You’ll Get This” WATCH: Godders Whips Out His Sword And Warns: “You’ll Get This”
Nick Griffin Endorses Corbyn Nick Griffin Endorses Corbyn
When is a Blue Peter Presenter Not a Blue Peter Presenter? When is a Blue Peter Presenter Not a Blue Peter Presenter?
Gardiner Caught Blatantly Lying Gardiner Caught Blatantly Lying
Corbyn Tells Maureen Lipman to “Reflect” Corbyn Tells Maureen Lipman to “Reflect”
Innovative LibDem Bar Chart Innovative LibDem Bar Chart
Corbyn Refuses to Blame Assad for Chemical Attack Corbyn Refuses to Blame Assad for Chemical Attack
Britain Still Backs Brexit 52% to 48% Britain Still Backs Brexit 52% to 48%
Maureen Lipman: Corbyn Made Me a Tory Maureen Lipman: Corbyn Made Me a Tory
Kremlin’s Corbynista Useful Idiots Kremlin’s Corbynista Useful Idiots
“We Haven’t Seen A Police While I’ve Been Here” “We Haven’t Seen A Police While I’ve Been Here”
Corbynista Fury as BBC Shows Jezza With Russian Doll Corbynista Fury as BBC Shows Jezza With Russian Doll