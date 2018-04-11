Ken Loach: Deselect 30 MPs Who Attended Anti-Semitism Protest

The Mail has caught Ken Loach, producer of Labour election broadcasts, telling a CLP meeting in Kingswood that MPs who protested against anti-Semitism should be deselected. Guido has the full quotes – Loach says the 30 MPs who attended the rally at Parliament Square “are the ones we need to kick out”:

“You can tell if they (Labour MPs) have supported Jeremy from the beginning, that’s a good sign. If they’ve been going to the demonstration against him outside Westminster, that’s a bad sign, so those are the ones we need to kick out. You cannot work with people who have come to undermine the biggest challenge we’ve had – we’ve never had a leader like Corbyn before in the whole history of the Labour Party… and that’s why the dirty tricks are going to come out.”

Loach went on to claim that anti-Semitism among Labour voters had decreased since Corbyn became leader, “dropping from 22% to 14%”. And he told Labour members to watch the controversial Al-Jazeera series “The Lobby“, which exploited the Holocaust and defended Jackie Walker as a victim of an Israeli government backed conspiracy. Loach said:

“It explains the role of the Israeli government in infiltrating and undermining the Labour left.”

The local Labour candidate Nicola Bowden-Jones seemed to enjoy the event:

Not sure how the Leader’s Office can reconcile their claims to be taking anti-Semitism seriously with Loach continuing to make their PPBs. Not to mention standing a parliamentary candidate who endorses his conspiratorial nonsense. “Pockets…”

UPDATE: Ken condemned by Owen Jones: