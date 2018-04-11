Identity Neutral RSC Boss Cast Lover in Leads 3 Times

Greg Doran, boss of the state-funded Royal Shakespeare Company, quivered with lefty indignation in yesterday’s Mail as he took issue with the paper’s theatre critic, Quentin Letts, for questioning colour and gender-blind casting policies at the RSC. Doran said theatre had to ‘reflect’ modern Britain, claiming that the RSC is only ever guided by merit – and nothing else, forsooth! – when it comes choosing actors for roles.

Can this be the same Greg Doran who, while running the RSC, has cast his civil partner Antony Sher in three lead role (Falstaff in the two Henry IVs in 2014, Willy Loman in 2015 and Lear in 2016)? Did Sher win those taxpayer-funded star roles in free and fair (and most of all identity-neutral) competition with actors and actresses of colour? If not, why not?

People: / /
April 11, 2018 at 11:05 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Sajid Javid on Labour’s weak Syria statement:

“This Labour press release could have been written by the Kremlin. No mention at all of Russian and Iranian complicity. Wonder why? How did a once great political party come to this?”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
LibDem Candidates Pledge: ‘I Do Not Want to Be A Councillor’ LibDem Candidates Pledge: ‘I Do Not Want to Be A Councillor’
Israeli Labor Party Suspends Relations With Corbyn’s Labour Israeli Labor Party Suspends Relations With Corbyn’s Labour
Long 24 Hours For Evolve Politics Long 24 Hours For Evolve Politics
Museum of Brexit Launched to Celebrate Eurosceptic History Museum of Brexit Launched to Celebrate Eurosceptic History
WATCH: Godders Whips Out His Sword And Warns: “You’ll Get This” WATCH: Godders Whips Out His Sword And Warns: “You’ll Get This”
Nick Griffin Endorses Corbyn Nick Griffin Endorses Corbyn
When is a Blue Peter Presenter Not a Blue Peter Presenter? When is a Blue Peter Presenter Not a Blue Peter Presenter?
Gardiner Caught Blatantly Lying Gardiner Caught Blatantly Lying
Corbyn Tells Maureen Lipman to “Reflect” Corbyn Tells Maureen Lipman to “Reflect”
Innovative LibDem Bar Chart Innovative LibDem Bar Chart
Corbyn Refuses to Blame Assad for Chemical Attack Corbyn Refuses to Blame Assad for Chemical Attack
Britain Still Backs Brexit 52% to 48% Britain Still Backs Brexit 52% to 48%
Maureen Lipman: Corbyn Made Me a Tory Maureen Lipman: Corbyn Made Me a Tory
Kremlin’s Corbynista Useful Idiots Kremlin’s Corbynista Useful Idiots
“We Haven’t Seen A Police While I’ve Been Here” “We Haven’t Seen A Police While I’ve Been Here”
Corbynista Fury as BBC Shows Jezza With Russian Doll Corbynista Fury as BBC Shows Jezza With Russian Doll
Remainers Finally Realising They Can’t Stop Brexit Remainers Finally Realising They Can’t Stop Brexit
Momentum Officer Resigns: ‘I Felt Unsafe’ Momentum Officer Resigns: ‘I Felt Unsafe’
Corbyn Parrots Kemlin Line Corbyn Parrots Kemlin Line
Weapons Grade Clusterf*ck Weapons Grade Clusterf*ck