When is a Blue Peter Presenter Not a Blue Peter Presenter?

A co-conspirator complained to the BBC that the Blue Peter presenter Radzi Chinyanganya’s appearance as a panellist on the programme breached BBC guidelines on staff impartiality.

The BBC have got back to her to say he is a freelancer and not in news and current affairs:

As a freelance broadcaster, Radzi is free to take on other work outside of Blue Peter. Radzi is not a presenter in News and Current Affairs, where his job would mean he could not talk in public about his political views. His appearance on Question Time was in a personal capacity and he was not representing Blue Peter or the BBC Children’s department.

In Question Time tweets and by Dimbleby himself, he was introduced as a Blue Peter presenter. At the very least he was trading on his Blue Peter profile…

