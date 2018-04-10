Museum of Brexit Launched to Celebrate Eurosceptic History

A new ‘Museum of Brexit‘ was launched today to immortalise the proudest decision in the political history of the United Kingdom: the vote to leave the European Union. The Museum of Sovereignty, more familiarly the ‘Museum of Brexit’, will capture the historic decision for future generations to study and enjoy. The project, which is being organised by a group of prominent Leave supporters, will:

“Collect and collate an archive for the benefit of students, academics and the interested public in order that that historic decision is understood and appreciated both in itself and in the context of the times in which it happened. It will look at the popular movement and focus on both the individuals and groups that drove the debate.”

The museum is now calling for donations of all kinds of memorabilia from the Eurosceptic politics of the past 40 years, from the campaign against joining the EEC during the early 1970s, up to and including the 2016 referendum. Collection centres have been opened across the country to receive donations of such material. Get hunting…

There are dozens of taxpayer funded institutions mandated to celebrate and propagandise for the European Union. The EU operates its own university and a huge archive, as well as a network of 165 research centers committed to promoting the narratives of the European Union, often uncritically. The Museum of Brexit will counter these narratives…

Guido expects to see a huge statue of Nigel Farage, a copy of the article 50 letter, a model of the Vote Leave campaign bus and plenty of references to EuroGuido, with a special #DespiteBrexit exhibition. What do you think should be in the Museum of Brexit?

