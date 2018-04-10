LibDem Candidates Pledge: ‘I Do Not Want to Be A Councillor’

An embarrassing email to the entire Vauxhall LibDem mailing list pleading for ‘paper candidates’ to stand in unwinnable wards at the local elections. The begging note went out to anyone who had once signed up their email address. A co-conspirator responded and was forwarded a paper candidate application form despite not even being a LibDem. The email reads:

“I offer myself as a paperless candidate for the coming Lambeth Borough Council elections. I do not want to be a Lambeth Councillor. If I am selected as a council candidate I will not campaign for my election in this ward. I will not campaign for any other candidates for the ward in which I am selected. I will not encourage the local party or any person to campaign in this ward.”

Not winning here…

April 10, 2018 at 4:33 pm



Quote of the Day

Sajid Javid on Labour’s weak Syria statement:

“This Labour press release could have been written by the Kremlin. No mention at all of Russian and Iranian complicity. Wonder why? How did a once great political party come to this?”

