Gardiner: Labour’s Brexit Policy is Bollocks

Barry Gardiner on Labour’s “six tests” in a leaked recording obtained by the BBC:
“Well let’s just take one test – the exact same benefits. Bollocks. Always has been bollocks and it remains it.”
Surely he’s done…
Keir Starmer says…
“Article 50 was triggered a year ago. I don’t think there is any realistic prospect of it being revoked. Therefore we will be leaving the EU in March 2019.”