Gardiner Caught Blatantly Lying

They call Barry Gardiner the “Constant Gardiner” because he never knows when to stop digging. When the Labour moderate website Red Roar reported over the weekend that he had called the Good Friday Agreement a “shibboleth”, the Shadow International Trade Secretary decided to deny the story:

Nonsense on stilts! — Barry Gardiner (@BarryGardiner) April 8, 2018

Guessing Gardiner didn’t think Red Roar would then publish the audio showing he did make the comments after all. He has been caught blatantly lying and now has to fight for his job from New Zealand, where he is on a three week holiday. Could Labour Remainers finally get a Corbynista scalp?