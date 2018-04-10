Gardiner Caught Blatantly Lying

They call Barry Gardiner the “Constant Gardiner” because he never knows when to stop digging. When the Labour moderate website Red Roar reported over the weekend that he had called the Good Friday Agreement a “shibboleth”, the Shadow International Trade Secretary decided to deny the story:

Guessing Gardiner didn’t think Red Roar would then publish the audio showing he did make the comments after all. He has been caught blatantly lying and now has to fight for his job from New Zealand, where he is on a three week holiday. Could Labour Remainers finally get a Corbynista scalp?

Tags:
People:
April 10, 2018 at 8:17 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Sajid Javid on Labour’s weak Syria statement:

“This Labour press release could have been written by the Kremlin. No mention at all of Russian and Iranian complicity. Wonder why? How did a once great political party come to this?”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
WATCH: Godders Whips Out His Sword And Warns: “You’ll Get This” WATCH: Godders Whips Out His Sword And Warns: “You’ll Get This”
Nick Griffin Endorses Corbyn Nick Griffin Endorses Corbyn
When is a Blue Peter Presenter Not a Blue Peter Presenter? When is a Blue Peter Presenter Not a Blue Peter Presenter?
Gardiner Caught Blatantly Lying Gardiner Caught Blatantly Lying
Corbyn Tells Maureen Lipman to “Reflect” Corbyn Tells Maureen Lipman to “Reflect”
Innovative LibDem Bar Chart Innovative LibDem Bar Chart
Corbyn Refuses to Blame Assad for Chemical Attack Corbyn Refuses to Blame Assad for Chemical Attack
Britain Still Backs Brexit 52% to 48% Britain Still Backs Brexit 52% to 48%
Maureen Lipman: Corbyn Made Me a Tory Maureen Lipman: Corbyn Made Me a Tory
Kremlin’s Corbynista Useful Idiots Kremlin’s Corbynista Useful Idiots
“We Haven’t Seen A Police While I’ve Been Here” “We Haven’t Seen A Police While I’ve Been Here”
Corbynista Fury as BBC Shows Jezza With Russian Doll Corbynista Fury as BBC Shows Jezza With Russian Doll
Remainers Finally Realising They Can’t Stop Brexit Remainers Finally Realising They Can’t Stop Brexit
Momentum Officer Resigns: ‘I Felt Unsafe’ Momentum Officer Resigns: ‘I Felt Unsafe’
Corbyn Parrots Kemlin Line Corbyn Parrots Kemlin Line
Weapons Grade Clusterf*ck Weapons Grade Clusterf*ck
Vauxhall Chooses UK #DespiteBrexit Vauxhall Chooses UK #DespiteBrexit
Bolton Surfaces as Ukip Swerves Bankruptcy Bolton Surfaces as Ukip Swerves Bankruptcy
Watch: Stella vs Kate Andrews on Gender Pay Gap Watch: Stella vs Kate Andrews on Gender Pay Gap
Leave.EU Hurting Brexit Cause Leave.EU Hurting Brexit Cause