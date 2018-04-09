Labour Aides Told Anti-Semitism Not Hurting Them in London

Corbyn’s Twitter outriders have been gloating that Labour’s anti-Semitism scandal is not affecting the party in the polls. Owen Jones says the below comment about “relentless attacks” was not a reference to the anti-Semitism stories – Guido will let readers make their own minds up.

Owen’s tweet echoes what Labour HQ staff have been told in recent days. The word is that Labour aides have been informed that the anti-Semitism scandal is not affecting them negatively in London. It’s a grim state of affairs when a major party accused by mainstream Jewish groups of anti-Semitism cares only about the impact on its performance in the local elections.