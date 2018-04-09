Innovative LibDem Bar Chart

Everyone loves a LibDem bar chart. Usually they just misrepresent previous election results to talk up their chances of success this time round. On the face of it, this leaflet in Carholme, Lincoln is much the same, showing the LibDems in first place but in a battle with Labour. You have to squint to see the graph actually shows, hilariously, “the number of times the parties have been in touch”. The LibDems came last in the Carholme ward last time. Taking misleading LibDem bar charts to the next level…

April 9, 2018 at 3:04 pm



Quote of the Day

Sajid Javid on Labour’s weak Syria statement:

“This Labour press release could have been written by the Kremlin. No mention at all of Russian and Iranian complicity. Wonder why? How did a once great political party come to this?”

