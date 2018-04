Jeremy Corbyn’s personal poll ratings have plummeted in the first quarter of 2018. Asked ‘do you think Corbyn is doing well or badly as Labour leader’, public approval has tanked from +8 in December to -25 this week, according to YouGov. May is on the opposite trajectory, improving from -14 to the slightly less terrible -6 in the same period.

On who would make the best Prime Minister, Corbyn is down -5 (26%) from where he was at Christmas. Jezza is getting back to where he was pre-election…