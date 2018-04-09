Corbyn Refuses to Blame Assad For Chemical Attack

Speaking at the launch of Labour’s London election campaign, Corbyn refused to blame the Assad regime for the gas attack in Douma, instead calling on “all parties to cooperate with the UN… so we can find out exactly who delivered that chemical weapon”. Just as he refused to condemn Assad for the chemical attack at Khan Sheikhoun last year. Compare and contrast with when Russia accused Syrian rebels of using chemical weapons in 2013. Then, Corbyn immediately went on Russia Today to endorse the Kremlin line… 

Quote of the Day

Sajid Javid on Labour’s weak Syria statement:

“This Labour press release could have been written by the Kremlin. No mention at all of Russian and Iranian complicity. Wonder why? How did a once great political party come to this?”

