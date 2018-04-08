Second Cadwalladr Correction in Two Weeks

Oh dear… The Observer has had to publish a Carole Cadwalladr correction for the second week running. Last Sunday they snuck out a page 50 correction admitting her central claim linking Vote Leave, Aggregate IQ and Cambridge Analytica was untrue. Today they have admitted her story about AIQ being paid to set up a website for Michael Gove but the website never going live was also completely wrong. The site did go live.

“We mistakenly said the website for Michael Gove’s bid for the Tory party leadership in July 2016 never went live. The website Gove2016 did go live.”

And guess what, they buried this correction at the bottom of page 50 as well:

This is pretty basic stuff. No wonder even most Remainers think Carole and the Observer have lost it…

April 8, 2018 at 11:00 am



