Maureen Lipman: Corbyn Made Me a Tory

The indomitable Maureen Lipman speaking to Sky News following @antisemitism‘s hugely successful rally outside Labour HQ this afternoon… pic.twitter.com/KZ93xKZiJt — SussexFriendsIsrael (@SussexFriends) April 8, 2018

Addressing the protest at Labour HQ today, “disenfranchised socialist” Maureen Lipman said she identified with a placard that said “Corbyn made me a Tory”. Speaking to Sky afterwards she suggested it was possible to call yourself a lifelong anti-racist and still be anti-Semitic…