A very pleasing dig at the BBC’s new gender quota for TV guests from Julia Hartley-Brewer on Marr this morning. Julia, who was discussing the gender pay gap story on the sofa alongside Polly Toynbee, said:

“I know obviously that we are making up the gender quota for expert commentators for the BBC today. Nice to be invited for that and not for actually our views but there we are…”

No comeback from Marr…