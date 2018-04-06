Kremlin’s Useful Idiot Backs Notorious Anti-Semite

Chris Williamson has taken some time out from spouting Kremlin talking points on Russian TV to defend a notorious anti-Semite on Twitter. First Williamson denied Scott Nelson had ever sent these infamous tweets about the “Jewish connections” and “Jewish blood” of Tesco and Marks & Spencer. Nelson was very publicly booted out of the Labour Party…

Then, confronted with the tweets, Williamson decided to still back Nelson:

And he’s been retweeting Nelson’s Twitter account:

Christine Shawcroft resigned for less. No action from Labour…

Quote of the Day

John Woodcock:

“Last week Chris Williamson told me I belonged to the wrong party. He appears to believe he belongs to the wrong country.”

