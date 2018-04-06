Dodgy Green-LibDem Pact Back On As £250,000 Bung Remains Unexplained

One of the murkiest dodgy deals in recent electoral history is back on in Richmond. Readers will remember how the Green Party was offered a £250,000 inducement not to run against Zac Goldsmith in the 2016 by-election – a blatant bung that the Electoral Commission said would have been a criminal offence. In the 2017 election the Greens initially selected a candidate, Andree Frieze, and said she would run. That was until the LibDems stood down their candidate against Caroline Lucas in Brighton – and Frieze dropped out in Richmond to return the favour. Lucas farcically told the Daily Politics she couldn’t “remember the name” of the person who offered the £250,000 bung. They have never explained the inducement, essentially covering up a potential criminal offence…

Now a joint Green-LibDem leaflet has gone out in Richmond explaining the parties “have decided to work together and not compete with each other” and telling voters to vote for two LibDem candidates, Penny Frost and Gareth Richards, and one Green, Frieze, in May’s local elections. Here is the joint imprint:

There are serious questions here to which Richmond voters deserve to know the answers. Who offered the £250,000 bung? Why did Caroline Lucas claim she “can’t remember” the name of the person who offered it? Why did she never disclose the name as she promised Andrew Neil she would? Why did the LibDems claim there was no deal in 2017 despite the Greens admitting there was? What deal has been made this time round that they are keeping from Richmond voters? Remarkable they’ve got away with refusing to come clean on all this…

Tags: , ,
April 6, 2018 at 12:15 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

John Woodcock:

“Last week Chris Williamson told me I belonged to the wrong party. He appears to believe he belongs to the wrong country.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Kremlin’s Corbynista Useful Idiots Kremlin’s Corbynista Useful Idiots
“We Haven’t Seen A Police While I’ve Been Here” “We Haven’t Seen A Police While I’ve Been Here”
Corbynista Fury as BBC Shows Jezza With Russian Doll Corbynista Fury as BBC Shows Jezza With Russian Doll
Remainers Finally Realising They Can’t Stop Brexit Remainers Finally Realising They Can’t Stop Brexit
Momentum Officer Resigns: ‘I Felt Unsafe’ Momentum Officer Resigns: ‘I Felt Unsafe’
Corbyn Parrots Kemlin Line Corbyn Parrots Kemlin Line
Weapons Grade Clusterf*ck Weapons Grade Clusterf*ck
Vauxhall Chooses UK #DespiteBrexit Vauxhall Chooses UK #DespiteBrexit
Bolton Surfaces as Ukip Swerves Bankruptcy Bolton Surfaces as Ukip Swerves Bankruptcy
Watch: Stella vs Kate Andrews on Gender Pay Gap Watch: Stella vs Kate Andrews on Gender Pay Gap
Leave.EU Hurting Brexit Cause Leave.EU Hurting Brexit Cause
UKIP Saved from Bankruptcy UKIP Saved from Bankruptcy
EasyJet Boss: Planes Won’t Be Grounded After Brexit EasyJet Boss: Planes Won’t Be Grounded After Brexit
Corbyn Meets Far-Left Group Who Called For Destruction of Israel and Attacked Critics as “Non-Jews” Corbyn Meets Far-Left Group Who Called For Destruction of Israel and Attacked Critics as “Non-Jews”
Labour MPs Accuse Corbyn of “Deliberately Baiting” British Jews Labour MPs Accuse Corbyn of “Deliberately Baiting” British Jews
Guardian App Harvests Your and Your Friends’ Facebook Data Guardian App Harvests Your and Your Friends’ Facebook Data
Shawcroft Remains on NEC Despite Losing Job For Defending Holocaust Denial Candidate Shawcroft Remains on NEC Despite Losing Job For Defending Holocaust Denial Candidate
Now Corbyn Says Group Which Accused Jewish MPs of Fabricating Anti-Semitism Are “Good People” Now Corbyn Says Group Which Accused Jewish MPs of Fabricating Anti-Semitism Are “Good People”
Watch: Government Spokesman Shouts “Arse” at Despatch Box Watch: Government Spokesman Shouts “Arse” at Despatch Box
NUS Conference Occupies Itself NUS Conference Occupies Itself