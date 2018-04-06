Adonis Has Sent 72 Tweets Attacking the BBC This Week

Don’t say Guido didn’t warn you that Andrew Adonis had been driven mad by Brexit. In the last seven days Adonis has sent 72 tweets claiming the BBC has a pro-Brexit bias. Egged on by less responsible Remainers, he is calling the Beeb the “Brexit Broadcasting Corporation”.

As I explore working of #BrexitBroadcastingCorporation , I am amazed at its layer upon layer of management. There’s even an internal system of censorship above editors/lawyers, called ‘Editorial Policy,’ which vetoes output likely to offend government & Mr Farage — Andrew Adonis (@Andrew_Adonis) April 5, 2018

He is tweeting that people need to “join the dots”.

BBC CRISIS: Key moment in Brexit takeover of BBC was Tony Hall’s appointment of my good friend & Cabinet colleague James Purnell as his right-hand man. Ever since, Tony & James been over-compensating pro-Brexit & anti-Labour. Join dots on #BrexitBroadcastingCorporation — Andrew Adonis (@Andrew_Adonis) April 2, 2018

And he’s even threatening to set up his own radio station to rival the Today programme.

I’m struck by how many people tell me we need an impartial radio alternative to Today Programme of the #BrexitBroadcastingCorporation. One which doesn’t have a 1950s clergy ‘thought for the day’ & a review of papers where John Humphrys reads out large parts of the Daily Mail — Andrew Adonis (@Andrew_Adonis) April 3, 2018

Do it.