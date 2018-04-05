Remainers Finally Realising They Can’t Stop Brexit

Are Remainers finally starting to get it? Guido has spotted three in the last week coming out and saying Brexit won’t be stopped. First Wolfgang Munchau wrote in the FT:

“The probability of a reversal is not technically zero, but close enough to be discarded. The probability of a Brexit without a deal is also not large, but much higher than the probability of a successful revocation. The best strategy for smart Remainers is stop the second referendum fantasies and to focus on the period after Brexit. This is when the debate on the future relationship will get truly interesting.”

Then his colleague at the pink ‘un David Allen Green yesterday conceded: “The three legal paths to stop Brexit are blocked”.

“there seems no serious possibility of such a dramatic reversal. The “mandate” of the referendum will remain, and those who still dispute that there is a mandate are akin to the generals who keep fighting the battles of a previous war.”

The Centre for European Reform’s Charles Grant agrees:

I fear that @davidallengreen is correct in the @FT. Unfortunately the chances of stopping Brexit are minimal; Remainers need to focus on post-March 19. https://t.co/4uZ9X6IqhL — Charles Grant (@CER_Grant) April 4, 2018

It’s only the cranks still saying Brexit can be reversed…