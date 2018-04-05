“Эти инциденты все сильнее и сильнее подрывают доверие к Британии”.

Член парламента Великобритании Крис Уильямсон разоблачает британское правительство в отношении дела Скрипаля.

Видео: ТАСС/Ruptly pic.twitter.com/iv0hGnwUCw — ТАСС (@tass_agency) April 5, 2018

Chris Williamson’s Russia Today interview is being broadcast on the Russian state news agency TASS this evening, complete with Russian subtitles. He argues the UK government is using the Skripal attack to distract from Brexit, which is literally a Kremlin line to take. Meanwhile Corbyn Twitter outrider Aaron Bastani says it could have been done by Israel:

Is it a full moon?