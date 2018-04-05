City Hall: Khan At Work But Can’t Comment on Knife Crime

As London knife crime tops the media agenda City Hall watchers are wondering: where is Sadiq Khan? The mayor is under intense and increasing media pressure over London’s knife crime crisis as the total number of suspected murders in 2018 rose this week to 50. Rumours were swirling last night that Sadiq was uncontactable; some City Hall staff presumed he was on holiday as he had not been seen in the office. City Hall told Guido this morning:

“He’s been in London all week and is in City Hall today.”

If he’s at work, why hasn’t he spoken out? His office told journalists last night that the mayor could not comment on the knife crime crisis because of the ‘purdah‘ period ahead of the upcoming council elections on May 4th. That’s curious, because deputy mayor Sophie Linden – bound by the same rules – has been all over broadcast, sitting down on the GMB sofa yesterday morning. Khan himself has previously criticised the government for hiding behind the purdah rules. When will Sadiq do something?