City Hall: Khan At Work But Can’t Comment on Knife Crime

As London knife crime tops the media agenda City Hall watchers are wondering: where is Sadiq Khan? The mayor is under intense and increasing media pressure over London’s knife crime crisis as the total number of suspected murders in 2018 rose this week to 50. Rumours were swirling last night that Sadiq was uncontactable; some City Hall staff presumed he was on holiday as he had not been seen in the office. City Hall told Guido this morning:

“He’s been in London all week and is in City Hall today.”

If he’s at work, why hasn’t he spoken out? His office told journalists last night that the mayor could not comment on the knife crime crisis because of the ‘purdah‘ period ahead of the upcoming council elections on May 4th. That’s curious, because deputy mayor Sophie Linden – bound by the same rules – has been all over broadcast, sitting down on the GMB sofa yesterday morning. Khan himself has previously criticised the government for hiding behind the purdah rules. When will Sadiq do something?

Tags: , ,
People:
April 5, 2018 at 12:27 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Boris on Jezza:

“28 other countries have been so convinced by UK case they have expelled Russians. In contrast, Jeremy Corbyn chooses to side with the Russian spin machine.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Momentum Officer Resigns: ‘I Felt Unsafe’ Momentum Officer Resigns: ‘I Felt Unsafe’
Corbyn Parrots Kemlin Line Corbyn Parrots Kemlin Line
Weapons Grade Clusterf*ck Weapons Grade Clusterf*ck
Vauxhall Chooses UK #DespiteBrexit Vauxhall Chooses UK #DespiteBrexit
Bolton Surfaces as Ukip Swerves Bankruptcy Bolton Surfaces as Ukip Swerves Bankruptcy
Watch: Stella vs Kate Andrews on Gender Pay Gap Watch: Stella vs Kate Andrews on Gender Pay Gap
Leave.EU Hurting Brexit Cause Leave.EU Hurting Brexit Cause
UKIP Saved from Bankruptcy UKIP Saved from Bankruptcy
EasyJet Boss: Planes Won’t Be Grounded After Brexit EasyJet Boss: Planes Won’t Be Grounded After Brexit
Corbyn Meets Far-Left Group Who Called For Destruction of Israel and Attacked Critics as “Non-Jews” Corbyn Meets Far-Left Group Who Called For Destruction of Israel and Attacked Critics as “Non-Jews”
Labour MPs Accuse Corbyn of “Deliberately Baiting” British Jews Labour MPs Accuse Corbyn of “Deliberately Baiting” British Jews
Guardian App Harvests Your and Your Friends’ Facebook Data Guardian App Harvests Your and Your Friends’ Facebook Data
Shawcroft Remains on NEC Despite Losing Job For Defending Holocaust Denial Candidate Shawcroft Remains on NEC Despite Losing Job For Defending Holocaust Denial Candidate
Now Corbyn Says Group Which Accused Jewish MPs of Fabricating Anti-Semitism Are “Good People” Now Corbyn Says Group Which Accused Jewish MPs of Fabricating Anti-Semitism Are “Good People”
Watch: Government Spokesman Shouts “Arse” at Despatch Box Watch: Government Spokesman Shouts “Arse” at Despatch Box
NUS Conference Occupies Itself NUS Conference Occupies Itself
Sketch: Jezza’s False Flag PMQs Sketch: Jezza’s False Flag PMQs
Corbynista Fake News About Labour Membership Surge Retweeted Thousands of Times Corbynista Fake News About Labour Membership Surge Retweeted Thousands of Times
Victory for Victims as Worboys Release Overturned Victory for Victims as Worboys Release Overturned
Adonis Thinks Cadwalladr Has Gone Too Far Adonis Thinks Cadwalladr Has Gone Too Far