Corbynista Fury as BBC Shows Jezza With Russian Doll

Corbynistas are claiming yet more evidence of anti-Jezza bias at the BBC after the News at Ten showed this footage of him playing with a Russian doll during their segment on the Skripals last night.

Made the mistake of watching BBC news. Might as well be Tory political broadcast complete with Corbyn playing with russian dolls. Sad times. — mike the red #fbpe (@mikethered77) April 4, 2018

FFS BBC hardly subtle! Archive film of Mr Corbyn with children and Russian dolls! Disgrace! British Biased Corporation! Owned by the right wing government! — John Howard Jones (@Howiej51) April 4, 2018

In the middle of their report on Novichok the BBC show Corbyn playing with a Russian doll. Journalism is dead in the UK. https://t.co/ngcEvCEzGs — Mr Ethical (@nw_nicholas) April 4, 2018

From images of Corbyn in ‘Russian’ hat outside Kremlin when discussing Russian poisoning (cough) to him playing with Russian dolls when real story is government lies + spin. #BBC excelling selves in disinformation – eat yer heart out Pravda. We shouldn’t be paying 4 this crap. — Socioblah 🌹#PCPEU (@socioblah) April 4, 2018

This one wasn’t photoshopped…