Weapons-Grade Clusterf**k

Got to hand it to this government, who true to form have managed to turn the one positive narrative they’ve had in months into a total omnishambles. This incorrect FCO tweet from two weeks ago claiming Porton Down experts had determined the Novichok was made in Russia has been deleted. Whichever FCO mandarin who tried to disappear this tweet to cover up their incompetence has properly landed everyone else in it. 

Screengrab via Paul Waugh

Russia was clearly responsible for the attack on the Skripals – as the Porton Down scientist said yesterday it had to be a state actor – and the intelligence obviously points to Russia. Yet Gary Aitkenhead’s interview was a total PR disaster, giving out the misleading top line that the government can’t be sure it was Russia. Why did the MoD let this broadcast novice in front of the cameras?

Just when May had succeeded in getting the international community on board – one of her best achievements to date – they have conjured doubt where there should be none. Russia is already taking full advantage, gleefully tweeting out the deleted FCO screengrab and making out the British government lied. Corbynistas are echoing the conspiratorial Kremlin line and claiming this proves Seumas and Corbyn were right all along. All the grown ups in Whitehall are on holiday as the UK’s position internationally becomes needlessly undermined. What a mess.

Tags: , , ,
April 4, 2018 at 12:56 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Boris on Jezza:

“28 other countries have been so convinced by UK case they have expelled Russians. In contrast, Jeremy Corbyn chooses to side with the Russian spin machine.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Weapons Grade Clusterf*ck Weapons Grade Clusterf*ck
Vauxhall Chooses UK #DespiteBrexit Vauxhall Chooses UK #DespiteBrexit
Bolton Surfaces as Ukip Swerves Bankruptcy Bolton Surfaces as Ukip Swerves Bankruptcy
Watch: Stella vs Kate Andrews on Gender Pay Gap Watch: Stella vs Kate Andrews on Gender Pay Gap
Leave.EU Hurting Brexit Cause Leave.EU Hurting Brexit Cause
UKIP Saved from Bankruptcy UKIP Saved from Bankruptcy
EasyJet Boss: Planes Won’t Be Grounded After Brexit EasyJet Boss: Planes Won’t Be Grounded After Brexit
Corbyn Meets Far-Left Group Who Called For Destruction of Israel and Attacked Critics as “Non-Jews” Corbyn Meets Far-Left Group Who Called For Destruction of Israel and Attacked Critics as “Non-Jews”
Labour MPs Accuse Corbyn of “Deliberately Baiting” British Jews Labour MPs Accuse Corbyn of “Deliberately Baiting” British Jews
Guardian App Harvests Your and Your Friends’ Facebook Data Guardian App Harvests Your and Your Friends’ Facebook Data
Shawcroft Remains on NEC Despite Losing Job For Defending Holocaust Denial Candidate Shawcroft Remains on NEC Despite Losing Job For Defending Holocaust Denial Candidate
Now Corbyn Says Group Which Accused Jewish MPs of Fabricating Anti-Semitism Are “Good People” Now Corbyn Says Group Which Accused Jewish MPs of Fabricating Anti-Semitism Are “Good People”
Watch: Government Spokesman Shouts “Arse” at Despatch Box Watch: Government Spokesman Shouts “Arse” at Despatch Box
NUS Conference Occupies Itself NUS Conference Occupies Itself
Sketch: Jezza’s False Flag PMQs Sketch: Jezza’s False Flag PMQs
Corbynista Fake News About Labour Membership Surge Retweeted Thousands of Times Corbynista Fake News About Labour Membership Surge Retweeted Thousands of Times
Victory for Victims as Worboys Release Overturned Victory for Victims as Worboys Release Overturned
Adonis Thinks Cadwalladr Has Gone Too Far Adonis Thinks Cadwalladr Has Gone Too Far
Corbyn is Member of Two More Anti-Semitic Facebook Groups Corbyn is Member of Two More Anti-Semitic Facebook Groups
Remainers Blow Half a Million on Ad Campaign in FT, Guardian and Standard Remainers Blow Half a Million on Ad Campaign in FT, Guardian and Standard