Tories Searching the Streets For Candidates Before Friday Deadline

Council candidates in Liverpool have to get their nomination papers in by 4pm on Friday, though the Tories have left things a little late. Guido hears a team of six election agents were knocking on doors in Liverpool yesterday asking two questions. Firstly, “Are you a Conservative?”, and then, if yes, “Would you like to be a council candidate in May?”. Of course it’s right that the Tories should be running candidates even in seats they have no hope of winning, but a group of six southern poshos literally searching the streets of Liverpool asking Scousers if they want to run three days before the deadline is perhaps not the best look. Normally the nomination process would start a month ago, and instead they have left it to the last minute with no due diligence whatsoever. Guido looks forward to going through their Twitter accounts on Friday afternoon…