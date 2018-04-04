Corbyn Parrots Kremlin Line

Compare and contrast Corbyn and the Russian Embassy on Russia’s request for a sample of Novichok:

Jeremy Corbyn: “How has she (May) responded to the Russian government’s request for a sample of the agent used in the Sailsibury attack to run its own tests?”

Russian Embassy: “Moscow will not respond to London’s ultimatum until it receives samples of the chemical substance to which the UK investigators are referring”

And Seumas versus the Russian Embassy on how it’s all a British plot:

 

Seumas: “There is a history in relation to weapons of mass destruction and intelligence which is problematic, to put it mildly. So, I think the right approach is to seek the evidence to follow international treaties, particularly in relation to prohibitive chemical weapons.”

Russian embassy: “The incident appears to be yet another crooked attempt by the UK authorities to discredit Russia.”

Corbyn’s Twitter outriders Aaron Bastani and Alex Nunns are tweeting out conspiracy theorist Craig Murray’s Kremlin lines to take. The government spin failure today should not detract from the fact that Russia still did it and Corbyn is actively siding with the Kremlin….

April 4, 2018 at 5:14 pm



Quote of the Day

Boris on Jezza:

“28 other countries have been so convinced by UK case they have expelled Russians. In contrast, Jeremy Corbyn chooses to side with the Russian spin machine.”

