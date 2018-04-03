Polar Bears Thriving Contrary to Predictions

Each year Gaia Fawkes updates you – on or around International Polar Bear Day – with the latest on climate change experts’ favourite cuddly carnivores. The most recent report released by the Global Warming Policy Foundation bears good news. Contrary to common belief and the near universal claims of the green lobby, its findings are:

Global polar bear numbers have been stable or risen slightly since 2005, despite the fact that summer sea ice since 2007 hit levels not expected until mid-century;

The widely predicted 67% decline in polar bear numbers did not occur;

As far as is known, the record low extent of sea ice in March 2017 had no impact on polar bear health or survival;

Some studies show bears are lighter in weight than they were in the 1980s, but none showed an increase in the number starving to death or too thin to reproduce.

Or, the polar opposite of what the experts said. Zoologist Dr Susan Crockford said:

“Ice levels during the key feeding period in Spring have been good, and prey species have been abundant. It’s not really a surprise that polar bears are doing so well… The fearmongering from the media and the polar bear specialists is now backfiring… They convinced the world that polar bears were doomed but the facts got out. Now would be a good time to set the story straight.”

Paw show…