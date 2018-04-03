Leave.EU Once Again Hurting Brexit Cause

Guido tries not to give Leave.EU too much attention – that is, after all, what they want. With UKIP on 1% in the polls and Brexit progressing, they need to say increasingly bonkers things to maintain the publicity they crave. Leave.EU were not the official Leave campaign – they are, to coin a phrase, a fringe group who do not represent mainstream Brexiters. It says it all that their graphics tend to get retweeted by more Remainers than Brexiters. Julia is right:

Dear @LeaveEUOfficial, your tweets are doing a terrible disservice to Brexit voters. Your tweets are often crude, divisive and nasty. I don’t know what you’re trying to achieve but I’m pretty sure the British people don’t want it. Please stop. https://t.co/LnOY4pjnpU — Julia Hartley-Brewer (@JuliaHB1) April 3, 2018

All their output does is help the Remainer cause, as would have been the case if they had won the designation…