Jewdas Say Israel is “A Steaming Pile of Sewage Which Needs to Be Properly Disposed Of”

A few Corbynistas have taken the bold step of defending Corbyn’s appearance at the Jewdas seder last night, though even the Leader’s Office is spinning that he didn’t go in an official capacity. The briefest of looks at the official Jewdas Twitter feed shows they are a far-left fringe group who do not believe Israel should exist. This is what Kevin Maguire, Aaron Bastani and co are defending…

Corbyn could have met any mainstream Jewish group, instead he met one which calls for the destruction of Israel…