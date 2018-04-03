EasyJet Boss: No, Planes Won’t Be Grounded After Brexit

EasyJet boss Johan Lundgren has demolished Remain scaremongering over flights being grounded post-Brexit. The chief of the British company, which is the second largest airline in Europe by passengers carried, told CityAM he had met

“…no Brexiteer or Remainer has who anything to win by flights being grounded… Can you imagine the horrible consequences for Spain which is so dependent on UK tourism?”

A customer-friendly tone in stark contrast to ultra-Remainer Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary, who threatened to ground his planes – regardless of the negotiation outcome – in an attempt to force voters to reconsider Brexit. A plane silly myth.