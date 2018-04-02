Yesterday’s Cadwalladr Claims Untrue Too

Yesterday the Observer published a page 50 correction conceding that Carole Cadwalladr’s central charge linking Vote Leave, Cambridge Analytica and AggregateIQ is untrue. And it gets worse… 

The paper yesterday also ran a new article about AIQ’s work for Michael Gove’s leadership campaign. Gove told them that AIQ set up his campaign website, but Carole’s award-winning investigative work found that the site “never went live” and “failed to secure the domain”.

“When asked about the work AIQ did for Gove, a spokesman said: “The Gove 2016 campaign paid AIQ £2,720.46 in July to set up its website. The payment was authorised by the campaign manager and paid for from funds donated to the campaign. All campaign spending was fully declared to CCHQ as required under Conservative party leadership election rules.”

AIQ did not respond to inquiries about its work on the Gove 2016… Gove 2016 never went live – according to reports, the campaign failed to secure the domain”

This is just wrong. The domain was secured, the website did go live. An archived version is available here:

This could have been determined by the most basic of web archive searches, but Cadwalladr didn’t bother and the Observer has published another untruth as a result. And the conspiratorial insinuation that some Brexiteer trickery was involved once again falls apart. Will next Sunday’s Observer have to publish its second Cadwalladr correction in two weeks?

UPDATE: Carole confirms her story yesterday was wrong. She’s now admitted her reports have contained fundamental errors two weeks in a row…

Tags:
People:
April 2, 2018 at 11:19 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Max Mosley tells the Guardian it is

“perfectly legitimate to offer immigrants financial inducements to go home”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Guardian App Harvests Your and Your Friends’ Facebook Data Guardian App Harvests Your and Your Friends’ Facebook Data
Sunday Shows Highlights Sunday Shows Highlights
Observer’s Whistleblower Personally Offered to Harvest Data For Vote Leave Observer’s Whistleblower Personally Offered to Harvest Data For Vote Leave
Mogg and 13 Other MPs Write to May Declaring Transition Deal “Completely Unacceptable” Mogg and 13 Other MPs Write to May Declaring Transition Deal “Completely Unacceptable”
Corbynistas Hold Boozy Victory Party as Moderates Vacate HQ Corbynistas Hold Boozy Victory Party as Moderates Vacate HQ
Gloria De Piero’s Office Manager Still In Job Despite Defecting to Tories Gloria De Piero’s Office Manager Still In Job Despite Defecting to Tories
Fake LibDem Newspaper Lies to Richmond and Twickenham Voters Fake LibDem Newspaper Lies to Richmond and Twickenham Voters
Inside the Freer Launch Inside the Freer Launch
Labour Head of Broadcast Now Working For BBC News Labour Head of Broadcast Now Working For BBC News
Owen Jones’ Viral Fake News Owen Jones’ Viral Fake News
Dodgy Tweets of RT Man on Question Time Dodgy Tweets of RT Man on Question Time
Times Kills Off Russian Spy in Front Page Shocker Times Kills Off Russian Spy in Front Page Shocker
Williamson Takes Murdoch Shilling Williamson Takes Murdoch Shilling
Owen vs Feminists Owen vs Feminists
Guardian Saudi Before and After Guardian Saudi Before and After
Paul Mason Goes Full Glenn Beck Paul Mason Goes Full Glenn Beck
No Hummus Shortage at UCL Occupation No Hummus Shortage at UCL Occupation
Times’s Up for Chorley Times’s Up for Chorley
Lansman vs Formby Lansman vs Formby
Blue Peter Presented on Question Time Blue Peter Presented on Question Time