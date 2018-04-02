Corbyn Meets Far-Left Group Who Called For Destruction of Israel and Attacked Critics as “Non-Jews”

Jeremy Corbyn attended an event tonight hosted by a far-left group that has called for the destruction of Israel, dismissed the Labour anti-Semitism scandal as a “cynical manipulation” and labelled Corbyn’s Jewish critics “non-Jews”.

A leaked audio recording obtained by Guido reveals Corbyn was present at a Seder held by “Jewdas” in Islington, where guests shouted “f*ck capitalism” and booed the names of mainstream Jews. At the height of Labour’s anti-Semitism scandal, Corbyn chose to mark Passover alongside a fringe group that despises and is despised by mainstream Jews.

Jewdas describes itself as a “radical” group that “opposes capitalism” and wants to “overthrow the state”

It has tweeted that “Israel is itself a steaming pile of sewage which needs to be properly disposed of”

It is viciously critical of mainstream Jewish groups. Last week it attacked the Board of Deputies of British Jews and the Jewish Leadership Council response to the Labour anti-Semitism scandal as “playing a dangerous game with people’s lives”

It dismissed the Labour anti-Semitism scandal as a “bout of faux-outrage”

It claimed the anti-Semitism row “is the work of cynical manipulations by people whose express loyalty is to the Conservative Party and the right wing of the Labour Party”

In a blog post on its website four days ago, it labelled Jewish Chronicle editor Stephen Pollard a “non-Jew”

At the Jewdas event tonight, Corbyn sat for several hours and brought beetroot from his allotment as a gift. In our audio recording, guests boo the name of Jonathan Arkush, the President of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, and shout “f**k capitalism”. Their blog post last week ended with the words: “Enough is enough. F*ck you all. Chag Pesach sameach”. Corbyn’s spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.

Corbyn could have chosen to meet with the Board of Deputies, the Jewish Leadership Council, the Jewish Labour Movement or another mainstream Jewish group. Instead he went to Seder with Jewdas, a far-left group which is shunned by mainstream Jews, called for the Israel to be “disposed of” and has launched vitriolic attacks against Corbyn’s Jewish critics. For Corbyn to meet such a group is outrageous, but to do so after everything that has happened over the last two weeks shows a complete contempt for mainstream British Jews. This is going to be very, very difficult for Jezza to explain…

UPDATE: Labour say Corbyn attended in a personal capacity not in his role as Labour leader. His own spokesman is dumping on him…