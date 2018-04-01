Corbyn Deletes His Facebook Account

Jeremy Corbyn appears to have deleted his Facebook account after Guido revealed he was a member of five anti-Semitic groups on the site. Corbyn was a very active user of his personal Facebook account before he became Labour leader, and all his posts and group activity remained up here until today. The page now says: “Sorry, this content isn’t available right now. The link you followed may have expired, or the page may only be visible to an audience you’re not in”. When the man who wants to be Prime Minister has to hide his Facebook account to prevent it from being further linked to anti-Semitism, you know there’s a problem…