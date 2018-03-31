Saturday Seven Up

This week 239,034 visitors visited 788,179 times viewing 1,256,366 pages. The top stories in order of popularity were:
- Shadow Cabinet Minister: ‘Corbyn is Steeped in Anti-Semitism, We Are an Anti-Semitic Party’
- Corbyn Personally Supported Multiple Anti-Semites
- Days Since Last Labour Anti-Semitic Incident: Zero
- Corbyn Personally Joined Third Anti-Semitic Facebook Group
- Remain Campaign Used Exactly the Same Spending Tactics As Vote Leave, Only Far Worse
- Guardian App Harvests Your and Your Friends’ Facebook Data
- Cadwalladr’s Sunday Scoop: Top Remainer Paid AIQ
You’re either in front of Guido, or behind…