Shawcroft Speaks: Anti-Semitism “Stirred Up to Attack Jeremy”

No contrition from Christine Shawcroft in her statement this morning, she says the whole anti-Semitism row has been trumped up to attack Corbyn:

“Hi everyone, in case anyone has been misled by the Press coverage, I am not a Holocaust denier and I would not support a Holocaust denier. I have been trying to support members who have been affected by all the shenanigans around Council selections, and thought this case was just another one of those. I had not seen the appalling and abhorrent post which was shared, and if I had seen it I would not have sent the supportive email. As soon as I saw it I told the member that he should have antisemitism training. It is entirely right that having made the initial mistake, I should resign as Chair of the Disputes Panel (which never meant I had to power to overturn suspensions anyway).This whole row is being stirred up to attack Jeremy, as we all know. That someone who has spent his whole life fighting racism in all its forms should find himself being accused of not doing enough to counter it, absolutely beggars belief.”

Shawcroft still sits on Labour’s NEC and disputes panel and is unapologetic. Test for Corbyn’s promise of zero tolerance… 

Tags: ,
People:
March 30, 2018 at 12:16 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Tory MP George Freeman remembers the Holocaust:

“Who’d have thought that 70yrs on we’d have an anti-Semitic Labour Leader?”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Guardian App Harvests Your and Your Friends’ Facebook Data Guardian App Harvests Your and Your Friends’ Facebook Data
Shawcroft Remains on NEC Despite Losing Job For Defending Holocaust Denial Candidate Shawcroft Remains on NEC Despite Losing Job For Defending Holocaust Denial Candidate
Now Corbyn Says Group Which Accused Jewish MPs of Fabricating Anti-Semitism Are “Good People” Now Corbyn Says Group Which Accused Jewish MPs of Fabricating Anti-Semitism Are “Good People”
Watch: Government Spokesman Shouts “Arse” at Despatch Box Watch: Government Spokesman Shouts “Arse” at Despatch Box
NUS Conference Occupies Itself NUS Conference Occupies Itself
Sketch: Jezza’s False Flag PMQs Sketch: Jezza’s False Flag PMQs
Corbynista Fake News About Labour Membership Surge Retweeted Thousands of Times Corbynista Fake News About Labour Membership Surge Retweeted Thousands of Times
Victory for Victims as Worboys Release Overturned Victory for Victims as Worboys Release Overturned
Adonis Thinks Cadwalladr Has Gone Too Far Adonis Thinks Cadwalladr Has Gone Too Far
Corbyn is Member of Two More Anti-Semitic Facebook Groups Corbyn is Member of Two More Anti-Semitic Facebook Groups
Remainers Blow Half a Million on Ad Campaign in FT, Guardian and Standard Remainers Blow Half a Million on Ad Campaign in FT, Guardian and Standard
Union Regulator Told McCluskey Broke Rules in Unite Election Union Regulator Told McCluskey Broke Rules in Unite Election
Corbyn Mural Artist Speaks to David Icke About Rothschilds Corbyn Mural Artist Speaks to David Icke About Rothschilds
FAO Carole Cadwalladr: Sinister Remain Nexus Revealed FAO Carole Cadwalladr: Sinister Remain Nexus Revealed
WATCH: Guy News Special Report on Corbyn Anti-Semitism Protest WATCH: Guy News Special Report on Corbyn Anti-Semitism Protest
Cummings Filing Formal Complaint to Bar Standards Board About Jolyon Cummings Filing Formal Complaint to Bar Standards Board About Jolyon
Fair Vote Project Funded by Byline Cranks Fair Vote Project Funded by Byline Cranks
Lol-Ney Out at LibDem HQ Lol-Ney Out at LibDem HQ
Watch: Woodcock vs Williamson Watch: Woodcock vs Williamson
Does Shahmir Have Smoking Gun? “No” Does Shahmir Have Smoking Gun? “No”