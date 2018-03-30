Corbyn Campaigned in Ex-Nazi Councillor’s Ward Yesterday

As Labour’s anti-Semitism scandal raged yesterday, Jeremy Corbyn travelled to Milton Keynes to campaign in the ward of a Labour councillor who used to be a Nazi. Corbyn’s office have confirmed to Guido that he visited Stantonbury yesterday, the ward of Margaret Burke, who in the eighties was second-in-command of a neo-Nazi group called the November 9th Society. According to her local paper, Burke and her husband “wore Nazi-style uniforms and recruited gangs of local youths to hand out racist leaflets and daub buildings with swastikas”. She later renounced far-right politics and joined the Labour Party, who she now represents on Milton Keynes council. The Labour group leader Kevin Wilson said:

“We were aware of Margaret’s past and we questioned her at length. We had no doubt at all that her misdemeanours of 20 or 30 years ago were serious matters but I do not believe that somebody should be punished or penalised for what they did such a long time ago.”

She is photographed above with Corbyn in 2016, when the Labour leader was quoted as telling her: “Thank you very much for all the hard work you have all done”. “Pockets…”

March 30, 2018



