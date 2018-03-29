Wonk Watch: Ex-No.10 Aides Form New CPS Team

Wonk world transfer news: the think tank founded by Margaret Thatcher and Keith Joseph, the Centre for Policy Studies, has unveiled a new team and policy programme this afternoon:

Alex Morton: ex-No.10 policy unit and Policy Exchange, he will oversee the new policy programme

ex-No.10 policy unit and Policy Exchange, he will oversee the new policy programme Rachel Wolf: also former No.10 and founder of the New Schools Network, commissioned to work on welfare with her firm Public First

also former No.10 and founder of the New Schools Network, commissioned to work on welfare with her firm Public First Rosie Lyburn: former SamCam aide is head of development

former SamCam aide is head of development Tom Clougherty: ex-ASI and Cato, will be head of tax

ex-ASI and Cato, will be head of tax Graham Edwards: Telereal Trillium property boss will lead work on housing

Telereal Trillium property boss will lead work on housing Emma Barr: joins from CCHQ press office as the new head of comms

joins from CCHQ press office as the new head of comms Declan Pang: former IEA, now head of external engagement

former IEA, now head of external engagement John Ashmore is joining CapX from PoliticsHome as deputy editor

The plan is to make the case for free markets, ownership and control of people’s lives to a new generation…