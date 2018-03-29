Wonk Watch: Ex-No.10 Aides Form New CPS Team

Wonk world transfer news: the think tank founded by Margaret Thatcher and Keith Joseph, the Centre for Policy Studies, has unveiled a new team and policy programme this afternoon:

  • Alex Morton: ex-No.10 policy unit and Policy Exchange, he will oversee the new policy programme
  • Rachel Wolf: also former No.10 and founder of the New Schools Network, commissioned to work on welfare with her firm Public First
  • Rosie Lyburn: former SamCam aide is head of development
  • Tom Clougherty: ex-ASI and Cato, will be head of tax
  • Graham Edwards: Telereal Trillium property boss will lead work on housing
  • Emma Barr: joins from CCHQ press office as the new head of comms
  • Declan Pang: former IEA, now head of external engagement
  • John Ashmore is joining CapX from PoliticsHome as deputy editor

The plan is to make the case for free markets, ownership and control of people’s lives to a new generation…

